Tourists, pilgrims to pay 'green cess' upon entry in Uttarakhand from December

DEHRADUN: Tourists and pilgrims flocking to the scenic valleys of Uttarakhand will soon face a new levy: a mandatory 'green cess' fee for vehicles entering the state from other regions.
The Uttarakhand government has finalised plans to implement this environmental charge from December 2025.
The decision aims to generate revenue specifically for environmental protection and infrastructure improvement within the ecologically sensitive Himalayan state.
"Starting December 2025, green cess will be collected from vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states," confirmed S.K. Singh, Additional Commissioner of the Transport Department.
He detailed that the fee collection will be automated, deducted directly via the vehicle's existing FASTag system. To ensure seamless monitoring of the collection process, the state has installed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 16 strategic entry points across state borders.
The Transport Department anticipates that this Green Cess could yield an estimated annual revenue ranging between 100 to 150 crore Indian Rupees.
The entire automated system is being managed through a contract with a private firm to maintain transparency.
Transport department sources revealed, "These ANPR cameras are positioned at key entry points spanning both the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, including major borders like Kulhal, Asharori, Narsan, Chidiyapur, Khatima, Kashipur, Jaspur, and Rudrapur. However, not all vehicles will be subjected to the new tax. A senior Transport Department official clarified the exemptions:
"While the government order mandates the Green Cess for external vehicles, certain categories are exempted."
Exempted vehicles include two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, government vehicles, ambulances, and fire brigade trucks.
Furthermore, vehicles re-entering the state within a 24-hour window will not be charged the Green Cess a second time.
The collected funds are earmarked for specific purposes. According to the department, the revenue generated will be utilised for "air pollution control, road safety improvements, and urban transport development."
It is worth noting that the Uttarakhand government had previously announced plans to introduce the green cess back in 2024, but implementation faced repeated delays.
Sources confirm that the administration is now fully committed to rolling out the system this December.