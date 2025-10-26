Tourists, pilgrims to pay 'green cess' upon entry in Uttarakhand from December

DEHRADUN: Tourists and pilgrims flocking to the scenic valleys of Uttarakhand will soon face a new levy: a mandatory 'green cess' fee for vehicles entering the state from other regions.

The Uttarakhand government has finalised plans to implement this environmental charge from December 2025.

The decision aims to generate revenue specifically for environmental protection and infrastructure improvement within the ecologically sensitive Himalayan state.

"Starting December 2025, green cess will be collected from vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states," confirmed S.K. Singh, Additional Commissioner of the Transport Department.

He detailed that the fee collection will be automated, deducted directly via the vehicle's existing FASTag system. To ensure seamless monitoring of the collection process, the state has installed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 16 strategic entry points across state borders.

The Transport Department anticipates that this Green Cess could yield an estimated annual revenue ranging between 100 to 150 crore Indian Rupees.

The entire automated system is being managed through a contract with a private firm to maintain transparency.