US seeks to expand ties with Pakistan but not at India’s expense, says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The United States sees an opportunity to deepen its strategic engagement with Pakistan but not at the cost of its historic and important relationship with India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.
Speaking to journalists ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Rubio said Washington values its long-standing partnership with New Delhi and that both nations understand the complexities of modern diplomacy.
“We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” Rubio said. “But I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important.”
Responding to a question about India’s concerns over Washington’s growing outreach to Islamabad, Rubio said India’s apprehensions were understandable given their shared history but emphasised that diplomacy required engaging with multiple partners.
“I think the Indians are very mature when it comes to diplomacy and things of that nature. They themselves have relationships with countries we don’t engage with. It’s part of a mature, pragmatic foreign policy,” he said.
US–Pakistan relations have witnessed an upswing in recent months, particularly following US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir after the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May. While New Delhi dismissed Trump’s repeated claims of having brokered a ceasefire between the two countries, Islamabad credited the US president for ending the hostilities.
On India’s energy imports from Russia, Rubio said New Delhi had already shown interest in diversifying its crude oil purchases, a move Washington views as consistent with its efforts to strengthen bilateral trade.
“If they diversified their portfolio, the more they buy from us, the less they’ll buy from someone else,” he said. “But I’m not negotiating trade deals, so I wouldn’t prejudge that. I just know they’ve already expressed a desire to diversify their oil sources even before all of this came up.”
Rubio’s visit to Malaysia, where he will attend the ASEAN Summit, comes as the US looks to reinforce its strategic partnerships across Asia amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region.
Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on two Russian oil exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil, a move expected to discourage Indian refiners from procuring Russian crude.
Responding to a question on the latest US action in the context of India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said both countries have “broader trade issues” but emphasized that India will always remain a key ally and friend.
India’s continued purchases of Russian crude have long been a sensitive point in India–US relations. Tensions escalated after former President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy specifically targeting India’s procurement of Russian oil — a move New Delhi described as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”
In recent weeks, Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian crude. Following the statement, New Delhi clarified that no such conversation had taken place. Last week, Trump called Modi to extend Diwali greetings, further highlighting the complex and evolving nature of bilateral ties.