US seeks to expand ties with Pakistan but not at India’s expense, says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The United States sees an opportunity to deepen its strategic engagement with Pakistan but not at the cost of its historic and important relationship with India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Rubio said Washington values its long-standing partnership with New Delhi and that both nations understand the complexities of modern diplomacy.

“We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” Rubio said. “But I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important.”

Responding to a question about India’s concerns over Washington’s growing outreach to Islamabad, Rubio said India’s apprehensions were understandable given their shared history but emphasised that diplomacy required engaging with multiple partners.