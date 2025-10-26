Waqf Act will be thrown into dustbin if INDIA bloc voted to power in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that the Waqf Act would be thrown into dustbin if the Opposition INDIA bloc was voted to power after the assembly elections in the state.
Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Katihar district in Muslim dominated Seemanchal region, Tejashwi said that his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad never compromised with communal forces.
On the contrary, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has compromised with these forces, he alleged.
Accusing Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fanning communal flare-up across the country, INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate said that BJP actually stands for ‘Bharat Jalao Party’.
“If INDIA bloc comes to power, we will throw Waqf Act into dustbin,” he asserted. The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April this year.
The Opposition described the Act as an interference in the fundamental rights of Muslims, while the BJP-led Centre defended it claiming it was to ensure transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community.
On Saturday, RJD MLC Mohammad Quari Sohaib raked up a controversy by claiming that if Tejashwi Yadav were to become the chief minister, all Bills passed by the Parliament and the Bihar assembly, including the Waqf (Amendment) Act, would be torn apart.
Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have got tired of Nitish Kumar government, which has been in power for the last 20 years.
“The CM is not in his senses, which is obvious from his activities on public stages. Corruption is at its peak, and law and order machinery has collapsed,” he added.
He alleged that the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar did nothing for the welfare of the Seemanchal region. He promised to set up the Seemanchal Development Authority for the overall development of the region, which shares its border with Nepal, he said.
Seemanchal region comprises Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj districts. These areas have a sizeable Muslim population.
Tejashwi alleged that the NDA government was implementing the very promises he had made to the people.
“They can copy my poll assurances, but not our ideas,” he asserted. He pointed out that the Nitish Kumar government had announced an increase in the monthly old-age pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. “We had promised to raise the pension to Rs 2,000,” he told the gathering, slamming the Nitish government for copying his announcements.