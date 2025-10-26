Waqf Act will be thrown into dustbin if INDIA bloc voted to power in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that the Waqf Act would be thrown into dustbin if the Opposition INDIA bloc was voted to power after the assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Katihar district in Muslim dominated Seemanchal region, Tejashwi said that his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad never compromised with communal forces.

On the contrary, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has compromised with these forces, he alleged.

Accusing Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fanning communal flare-up across the country, INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate said that BJP actually stands for ‘Bharat Jalao Party’.

“If INDIA bloc comes to power, we will throw Waqf Act into dustbin,” he asserted. The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April this year.

The Opposition described the Act as an interference in the fundamental rights of Muslims, while the BJP-led Centre defended it claiming it was to ensure transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community.