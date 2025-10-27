54 Haryana youth deported from US after travelling via ‘dunki’ route

CHANDIGARH: About ten months after over 300 illegal immigrants were deported from the United States on three military flights, another 54 youth from Haryana who travelled to America via the ‘dunki’ route have now been sent back to India.
Of the 54 who landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening, 16 are from Karnal, 14 from Kaithal, five each from Ambala and Kurukshetra, four from Yamunanagar, three from Jind, two from Sonepat, and one each from Rohtak, Panipat, Fatehabad, and Panchkula, sources said.
The home district of one deportee is yet to be confirmed.
Sources said that after the youth arrived in Delhi, police teams from their respective districts brought them back by bus and handed them over to their families following proper documentation and verification.
The illegal immigrants had travelled to the US in search of work but were detained by authorities and later deported.
A police official said that the deported youth have so far not filed any complaints against any agents.
“One of the youth from Karnal had a criminal case registered against him regarding electricity theft, which is under trial, and he was out on bail,” he said.
The official added that an Excise Act case had earlier been registered against one of the youth from Kaithal, who had skipped a court hearing and will now be produced before the court. Another youth from Sonepat had previously faced an Arms Act case.
One of the deported youth, Naresh Kumar from Kaithal, said he spent Rs 57 lakh to reach the United States, having sold his farmland for Rs 42 lakh. His brother contributed Rs 6.5 lakh after selling his own land, while he borrowed Rs 6 lakh as a loan and another Rs 2.5 lakh from a relative. He was later caught and spent the past fourteen months in a detention centre in the US.
Continuing his account, Kumar said he travelled to the US via the dunki route through Panama, a journey that took about two months. He initially paid Rs 42 lakh to the travel agent, followed by Rs 6 lakh upon reaching Guatemala, another Rs 6 lakh in Mexico, and the remaining amount after crossing the US border.
Three youth, identified as Ajay from Bhairon Khera, Laabjot Singh from Nimnabad, and Naveen from Pillukhera in Jind, were also handed over to their families.
Laabjot Singh from Jind said he reached the US last year after his family sold 1.5 acres of their three-acre landholding to pay Rs 50 lakh to the travel agent.
“After travelling through tough terrain and jungles, I reached there but was caught as I crossed the border and had been languishing in the detention centre for 11 months before being sent back,” he said.
Ankur Singh from Karnal said he reached the US in October 2022 after paying Rs 29 lakh, a journey that took four months. He added that in February this year, he was arrested in Georgia while working at a liquor store and later sent to a detention camp.
Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh warned that travelling abroad through illegal means endangers one’s life.
“Before applying for a visa, one should thoroughly verify the agent or organisation and never fall for false promises made by unknown people. Going abroad illegally is not only a waste of money but also sends a negative message to society,” he said.
Confirming that 14 youth have been deported by the US and the police are verifying their background, Superintendent of Police of Kaithal, Upasana, said, “All have been handed over to their family members.”
In July this year, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the US had deported a total of 1,563 Indian nationals since January.
Union Minister of Power and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated that youth travelling abroad through the ‘dunki’ route is harmful to them and their families.
“We want youth to get jobs and go abroad through legal means. The Haryana government has set up a department for this purpose, which facilitates the process, and many youth have already been placed abroad through it.
“More requisitions for jobs abroad have also come in. During my visit to Dubai, I had meetings in this regard,” he said.