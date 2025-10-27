54 Haryana youth deported from US after travelling via ‘dunki’ route

CHANDIGARH: About ten months after over 300 illegal immigrants were deported from the United States on three military flights, another 54 youth from Haryana who travelled to America via the ‘dunki’ route have now been sent back to India.

Of the 54 who landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening, 16 are from Karnal, 14 from Kaithal, five each from Ambala and Kurukshetra, four from Yamunanagar, three from Jind, two from Sonepat, and one each from Rohtak, Panipat, Fatehabad, and Panchkula, sources said.

The home district of one deportee is yet to be confirmed.

Sources said that after the youth arrived in Delhi, police teams from their respective districts brought them back by bus and handed them over to their families following proper documentation and verification.

The illegal immigrants had travelled to the US in search of work but were detained by authorities and later deported.

A police official said that the deported youth have so far not filed any complaints against any agents.

“One of the youth from Karnal had a criminal case registered against him regarding electricity theft, which is under trial, and he was out on bail,” he said.

The official added that an Excise Act case had earlier been registered against one of the youth from Kaithal, who had skipped a court hearing and will now be produced before the court. Another youth from Sonepat had previously faced an Arms Act case.