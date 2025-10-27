After cabinet overhaul, Gujarat BJP now plans major organizational reshuffle

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s political scene is changing again. After appointing a new BJP state president and reshuffling the state cabinet, the ruling party is now preparing for another big organizational change. The BJP plans to bring in new leaders to key posts and redraw its power structure from the state capital Gandhinagar to the district level — a clear sign that the party is getting ready for the next big election.

According to party sources, the next major step will be appointing new State General Secretaries — one of the most powerful roles in the party’s state unit. These appointments are expected within a week.

Currently, the Gujarat BJP has four General Secretaries. Among them, Kutch MP Vinod Chavda is likely to keep his position, while the other three posts may go to new faces. The move aims to strengthen the party’s organization and prepare for upcoming political challenges.

Party insiders say this reshuffle is not just routine. It is part of a larger strategy to tighten control and improve coordination after the recent cabinet changes, in which ten ministers were dropped. The BJP wants to strengthen its structure at the district level to improve governance and maintain political balance.

As part of this plan, new in-charge ministers will be appointed for 20 districts. The government now wants each minister to handle only one district—especially those with important departments—to improve focus and accountability. Earlier, many ministers managed two districts, which often reduced efficiency.