Both government and private school students in Rajasthan to have same uniform

JAIPUR: In a major step towards standardising the education system, the Rajasthan Education Department has decided to introduce a common uniform for students in both government and private schools.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that all students will now wear the same attire, with ties excluded to make the uniforms more comfortable and practical.

Uniforms and ID cards will also be mandatory for teachers, promoting equality and discipline across institutions.

Speaking at Kota University, Dilawar said that ID cards will be compulsory for all students as well, ensuring proper identification and safety on school premises.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between government and private schools. “Children often face discomfort wearing ties in the heat. Hence, the new uniform will be simple, practical, and comfortable,” he said.

The Education Minister also announced that Rajasthan’s academic session will now begin on April 1 instead of July 1.