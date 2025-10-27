Both government and private school students in Rajasthan to have same uniform

JAIPUR: In a major step towards standardising the education system, the Rajasthan Education Department has decided to introduce a common uniform for students in both government and private schools.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that all students will now wear the same attire, with ties excluded to make the uniforms more comfortable and practical.
Uniforms and ID cards will also be mandatory for teachers, promoting equality and discipline across institutions.
Speaking at Kota University, Dilawar said that ID cards will be compulsory for all students as well, ensuring proper identification and safety on school premises.
He emphasised that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between government and private schools. “Children often face discomfort wearing ties in the heat. Hence, the new uniform will be simple, practical, and comfortable,” he said.
The Education Minister also announced that Rajasthan’s academic session will now begin on April 1 instead of July 1.
The change is intended to ensure the timely distribution of textbooks and provide students with adequate study time during the summer holidays.
“Earlier, delays in textbook distribution caused inconvenience for students. The new schedule will help streamline the entire academic process,” Dilawar added.
In another significant announcement, Dilawar declared that offices under the Panchayati Raj, Education, and Sanskrit departments will begin each working day with the National Anthem and conclude with the National Song.
Attendance will only be recorded for employees who are present during both. He said that this step is not just a formality, but an effort to put national pride and administrative discipline into practice.
Additionally, a new digital monitoring system will be introduced for parents. Through the Shala Darpan portal, parents will receive instant notifications about their children’s attendance.
If a student is absent, a message will automatically be sent to the parents’ registered mobile number.
Dilawar said that preparations for implementing this system are complete, and it will be launched soon to enhance transparency, safety, and accountability in schools.