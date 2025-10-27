Chhattisgarh initiative on plastic waste gets Modi praise

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 127th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday praised the initiative adopted in Ambikapur, north Chhattisgarh, to make the city free from plastic waste.

PM cited the ‘Garbage Café’ operated by Ambikapur Municipal Corporation as a singular blend of cleanliness and service, where people receivefood in exchange of plastic waste.

He stated that under this initiative, if a person deposits one kilogram of plastic waste, they receive a meal, while half a kilogram earns them a snack. This step serves as an inspiring example of social awareness and cooperation. This newspaper had earlier reported how any citizen can now walk in with a load of plastic and be treated with a free meal in the unique restaurant in Ambikapur.