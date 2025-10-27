CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches MP Sports Festival in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'MP Sports Festival' at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tapovan in Dehradun on Monday, with an aim to discover and nurture sporting talent from the remotest villages of the State to the national arena.

The initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to scout talent across the nation. In Uttarakhand, the festival will unfold in three distinct phases, championing the trio message: “Fit India – Sports India – Strong India.”

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the state’s commitment to fostering a strong sporting culture. "Under the Prime Minister's guidance, India is achieving new global heights in sports," he said. He highlighted the historic haul of 103 medals by Uttarakhand athletes at the recent 38th National Games, signaling the state’s rise.

"Today, Uttarakhand is counted among the leading states concerning world-class sports infrastructure. Plans are underway to establish 23 sports academies across eight major cities under the Sports Legacy Plan, set to train 920 world-class athletes annually," the CM said.

Dhami further said that progress is accelerating on the state’s first Sports University in Haldwani and a dedicated Women’s Sports College in Lohaghat. A new sports policy is also in place to encourage athletes, including offering out-of-turn government jobs to national and international medal winners.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal underscored the national vision, noting India’s improved performance on the global sports stage. "We must nurture the talents of our children through initiatives like the MP Sports Festival."

He announced that funds from his MP Local Area Development Scheme would be earmarked for constructing new volleyball and badminton courts at the host school, alongside financial aid for the mess furniture.

The event saw attendance from local representatives, including MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ and Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, marking a concerted effort to boost sports development from the ground up.