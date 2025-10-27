Coal mine wall collapses on oil tanker in Jharkhand; one dead, two injured

DHANBAD: An employee of a private company died and two others were injured after the wall of an open-cast coal mine collapsed on an oil tanker in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said.

The accident occurred in the mining area under the Putki Police Station limits when the sidewall of the mine caved in and the debris fell on the tanker on Sunday, an officer said.

"The oil tanker went inside the open-cast mine to refill earthmover machines and overturned after a sidewall of the mine caved in, and the debris fell on the vehicle," Putki Police Station Officer-in-Charge Waqar Hussain told PTI.

A staffer of the private firm engaged in mining activities, who was standing near the oil tanker, died, while the driver and cleaner of the vehicle were admitted to a nursing home in the locality, he said.

The deceased was identified as Dipak Pandey (25), a resident of Rajput Basti in Kendua, while the injured persons are Ganesh Mahato and Kishore Mahato.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College, Dhanbad, for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The private firm provided Rs 5 lakh in cash to the deceased's family for the last rites and issued a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, along with a job offer to one of the family members on compassionate grounds, he said.