Congress to step up campaign after festival, Rahul to lead charge on October 29, 30

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday announced that it would launch its Bihar election campaign immediately after Chhath Puja with an aim to intensify efforts for the INDIA bloc. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would lead the charge on October 29 and 30.

Senior party leaders, including MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will also tour key constituencies across the state in days to come. AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told the reporters that the momentum gained from the August Voter Adhikar Yatra, would further be consolidated in favour of INDIA block candidates.

He said, “Our campaign will kick off right after Chhath Puja, with Rahul Gandhi’s visit on October 29 and 30. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be actively touring Bihar to connect with voters.”

Venugopal, who is also considered a close aide of Gandhi, is among several senior party leaders who are camping in the poll-bound state to fine-tune the party’s strategy, besides diffusing the crisis in its rank and file, which has come to the fore with many workers alleging that tickets were “put up for sale”.

Recently, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had reportedly acknowledged this issue but urged restraint, saying: “In every election, many aspire for tickets and get disappointed when those hopes aren’t fulfilled. I appeal to all party workers to hold back grievances until the elections conclude.”