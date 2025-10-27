Cyclone 'Montha' intensifies: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for severe storm landfall

With Cyclone Montha intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and expected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening or night, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments have stepped up preparedness, evacuating people from vulnerable areas and putting rescue teams on high alert, PTI reported.

The Odisha government on Monday evacuated around 3,000 people, including 1,496 pregnant women, from low-lying and hilly regions across eight southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal, where a red alert has been sounded.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the evacuation drive, which prioritises pregnant women, the elderly and persons with disabilities, aims to move 32,528 people to safety as the state targets “zero casualty” in the impending calamity. “We have opened 1,445 cyclone shelters and arranged food, medicine, lighting and care for domestic animals,” he said after reviewing the situation in the evening, PTI reported.

A total of 140 rescue teams — from the NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service — have been deployed, up from 128 earlier. “Arrangements have been made to restore electricity within 24 hours of the cyclone,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) D K Singh, adding that power backup is ready in all hospitals and drinking water units.

Pujari said rainfall had already begun in parts of southern and coastal Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, and would intensify on October 28 and 29. Landslides are a major concern in the hilly Gajapati district, where 139 vulnerable locations have been identified. Government employees’ leave has been cancelled till October 30, and schools and anganwadi centres in nine districts have been ordered shut until then.