Gujarat doctor refuses treatment of child suffering from fever; Health minister orders probe

AHMEDABAD: A resident doctor at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital has landed at the center of controversy after a late-night altercation with a patient’s family went viral, prompting Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya to order a high-level inquiry. The minister has assured strict disciplinary action if any misconduct is established.

The incident unfolded around 9 pm on Sunday when Ajay Chavda brought his niece suffering from fever and breathing difficulties to the paediatric ward of the state-run hospital. Tensions rose soon after, with a video of the confrontation circulating widely across social media platforms. The footage purportedly shows a female paediatric resident doctor refusing to attend to the child and behaving rudely with the family members.

According to Chavda, there was no doctor present initially. When the resident arrived, she objected to a thermometer being placed over the child’s T-shirt. Chavda claimed she responded sharply, asking, “It’s your daughter; don’t you know where to place it?” When he urged her to speak politely, she allegedly retorted, “This is how my voice is.” The exchange escalated as Chavda began recording the incident; he alleges that the doctor struck his phone, injuring his hand, and punched his brother in the stomach.

The situation worsened when the doctor allegedly refused to treat the child, reportedly telling the family to “go wherever you want—even to the Chief Minister.” Distressed, the family reached out to the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, who intervened, ensured the child received treatment, and allegedly requested the family to delete the video to defuse tensions.

Following public outrage over the viral video, Minister Pansheriya directed the Health Secretary to carry out an immediate, transparent probe into the episode. “Any health personnel found guilty of misconduct will face strict action,” he stated.

Dr. Deepika Singhal, Medical Superintendent of Sola Civil Hospital, confirmed that a three-member inquiry committee, chaired by her, has been formed to review CCTV footage and verify both sides’ accounts. “The doctor has claimed she was harassed first by the family. She has been moved to the research wing pending inquiry,” Dr. Singhal said, adding that the resident is currently under psychiatric care and may have reacted under stress.

The committee’s findings are expected to determine accountability in a case that has reignited debate over patient rights, medical stress, and public trust in government hospitals.