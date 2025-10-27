HDI index of Himachal higher than national average: Human Development Report 2025

CHANDIGARH: The average Human Development Index (HDI) of Himachal Pradesh is 0.78, which is higher than the National average of 0.63 as per the Human Development Report-2025.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after releasing the 'Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report-2025' here today, said that this document reflects the State’s progress, resilience, and the aspirations of its people.

Despite the State’s harsh geographical conditions and weather challenges, the report presents an exemplary story of development, made possible by the strong willpower and hard work of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He said, "It is a matter of pride that according to the Human Development Report-2025, the average Human Development Index (HDI) of Himachal Pradesh is 0.78, which is higher than the National average of 0.63."

He further stated that Himachal Pradesh has recently achieved the distinction of becoming a fully literate state. The literacy rate of the state stands at 99.30 percent.

He said that in a recent national survey, Himachal Pradesh was ranked fifth in the country in reading and writing competencies, whereas in the year 2021, it was at 21st position.

Besides this, the infant mortality rate in Himachal Pradesh has dropped to 21 per 1,000 live births, which reflects the success of the State’s health system.

Sukhu said that the government has not only invested in roads, industries, agriculture and horticulture, but has also ensured investments in fundamental sectors such as education, health, women empowerment, elderly care and rural development to build an ideal and strong foundation for the future.

He added that the life expectancy in the State has now increased to 72 years, symbolising the success of the healthcare ecosystem. He said that the poverty rate in the state has fallen significantly and is now it is below seven per cent.