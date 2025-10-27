India’s maritime strength bridging Indo-Pacific and global South, says HM Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted India’s growing maritime influence and its pivotal role in connecting the Indo-Pacific with the Global South.
He also asserted that the country is poised to script a new chapter in maritime history.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is all set to create a new maritime history. We have a rich maritime legacy dating back 5,000 years. India’s maritime strategic position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are building a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South,” he said.
Highlighting the sector’s economic weight, he said maritime activities account for 60 percent of India’s Gross Domestic Product, while it’s exclusive and special economic zones span 23.7 lakh sq km.
The five-day event, organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Ports Association, showcases India’s vision for sustainable maritime growth, trade expansion, and the blue economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a special plenary session on Wednesday.
Pointing out that Mumbai is the “Gateway of India,” Shah said the summit aims to “transform it into the Gateway of the World,” emphasising that over the past decade, structural reforms have positioned India as an emerging global maritime power.
“With 11,000 km of coastline and 13 coastal states and Union territories, India enjoys a unique strategic advantage,” Shah said.
He invited global investors to explore vast opportunities in the sector. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal later told the media that more than 85 nations and 350 global speakers are participating.
Referring to India Maritime Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Sonowal said, “With the support of the people and collaboration of global partners, India is marching ahead. By 2047, we aim to be among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations.”
Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said this edition is the “largest ever,” with 1.5 lakh delegate registrations, 85 participating countries, 11 foreign ministers, and 450 speakers, including 350 global experts.
He added that 680 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 10 lakh crore are set to be signed, alongside participation from 7 Union Ministers, 16 State Ministers, and 5 Chief Ministers.
Over 100 concurrent events and nine flagship Global Maritime Summit sessions are being held.
India Maritime Week 2025 features exhibitions, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on ports, shipping, logistics, and maritime technology.