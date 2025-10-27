India’s maritime strength bridging Indo-Pacific and global South, says HM Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted India’s growing maritime influence and its pivotal role in connecting the Indo-Pacific with the Global South.

He also asserted that the country is poised to script a new chapter in maritime history.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is all set to create a new maritime history. We have a rich maritime legacy dating back 5,000 years. India’s maritime strategic position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are building a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South,” he said.