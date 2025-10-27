Jaipur Diary: Infighting mars search for district Congress chiefs

Infighting mars search for district Congress chiefs

Factionalism has again gripped the state Congress as it begins selecting district presidents under Rahul Gandhi’s consultation formula. Meetings in over ten districts turned chaotic, with heated arguments, slogans, and open clashes between rival camps. The tug-of-war between groups loyal to Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Govind Singh Dotasara is clearly visible and has left observers struggling to maintain order. Alarmed by the discord, the Congress high command convened a meeting in Delhi, where KC Venugopal reviewed feedback from 30 state observers.

Ex-minister defends son after Audi crash

Days after the minor son of former minister Rajkumar Sharma crashed his Audi into a Swift leaving two people injured in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar, a viral video shows the teenager boasting about his political connections and allegedly trying to intimidate bystanders after the incident. He reportedly assaulted the victims, too. Defending his son, Sharma said, “My son did not threaten or intimidate anyone. He only revealed his name to calm the crowd.” Whether that was an act of self-defence or a display of power is a question only the father and son can answer.

Rs 1-crore mare Nagina cynosure of Pushkar fair

The world-famous Pushkar cattle fair has kicked off with a royal display of camels, horses, and proud owners showing off their prized animals. But this year, all eyes are on Nagina—a dazzling mare valued at a jaw-dropping `1 crore. Nagina is the offsprin of legendary horse Dilbag, stands 63.5 inches tall and has already won four major shows in Punjab. Her luxury routine includes 2 to 5 litres of milk daily, massages twice a day, and round-the-clock veterinary care, even mosquito protection! Another head-turner is Brahmadev- the offspring of Dana, a horse once bought by industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com