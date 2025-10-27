J&K Assembly Speaker rejects Sajjad Lone’s adjournment motion on reservations

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday rejected an adjournment motion on reservations moved by Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajjad Lone.

Sajjad Lone had given an adjournment motion on reservation.

“I want to say again that reservation is a post dated cheque for disaster and please don’t brush it under the carpet,” Sajjad said on his adjournment motion on reservations in the Assembly today.

However, Speaker Rahim Rather told him that he rejected his adjournment motion.

“I have rejected it because under Rule 58, sub-rule 3, it is clearly mentioned that the motion should be of a recent occurrence of any matter. It is not a matter of recent occurrence. You had raised this issue in the budget session also, and the government has formed a committee to look into it,” Rather said.

He further said that under Rule 58, sub-rule 7, it is mentioned that it should not be pending in a court of law, which is competent to hear the case.

“Since the matter is subjudice and it is not a matter of recent occurrence, I reject it and would not allow it in the house,” Speaker said.