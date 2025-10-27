J&K Assembly Speaker rejects Sajjad Lone’s adjournment motion on reservations

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday rejected an adjournment motion on reservations moved by Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajjad Lone.
“I want to say again that reservation is a post dated cheque for disaster and please don’t brush it under the carpet,” Sajjad said on his adjournment motion on reservations in the Assembly today.
However, Speaker Rahim Rather told him that he rejected his adjournment motion.
“I have rejected it because under Rule 58, sub-rule 3, it is clearly mentioned that the motion should be of a recent occurrence of any matter. It is not a matter of recent occurrence. You had raised this issue in the budget session also, and the government has formed a committee to look into it,” Rather said.
He further said that under Rule 58, sub-rule 7, it is mentioned that it should not be pending in a court of law, which is competent to hear the case.
“Since the matter is subjudice and it is not a matter of recent occurrence, I reject it and would not allow it in the house,” Speaker said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently said that the cabinet has accepted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on reservation and it would now be sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval.
On December 10 last year, the government constituted the cabinet sub-committee to look into grievances raised by various sections of aspirants against the existing reservation policy in J&K.
Reservations have become a major issue in J&K following the Central government’s decision to add more communities to the reserved category and expand quotas in the UT over the past five years.
The reservation policy introduced by Lt Governor administration before Assembly polls last year reduced the Open Merit category, which forms the majority of population, to mere 30% and increased the quota for reserved categories to 70%.
The cut in Open Merit category has become a major issue in J&K and the student community is opposing it vociferously.
The ruling NC members and opposition PDP and other parties barring BJP are also demanding rationalisation in the reservation policy.