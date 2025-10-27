Kangana Ranaut apologises for social media post on woman farmer, granted bail by Bathinda court

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday was granted bail after appeared before a court in Bathinda in a deformation case filed against her by an elderly woman farmer Mahinder Kaur over an alleged derogatory remark made by her during the 2020-21 farmers' protest. Kangana said she had apologised for her social media post against the woman.

Talking to the media after appearing in the court, Kangana said, "This is just a misunderstanding. I had only retweeted a meme and did not intend to hurt specifically anyone. I have already discussed the matter with Mahinder Kaur’s husband and apologised to him as she was not present today. During the farmers’ protest, several memes were being circulated, and one of them was retweeted by me inadvertently."

Raghbir Singh Behniwal, counsel for the complainant Kaur, contested Kangana’s claim, saying, "Kangana Ranaut told the court that she had retweeted by mistake and not targeted anyone. But my client’s husband Labh Singh has said she has never apologised in the past. Kangana also moved an application seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance on security grounds, which we opposed."

The case has now been transferred from the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class to that of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Special Court), with the next hearing scheduled for November 24.

Last month, the court had dismissed a petition filed by the actor, seeking to appear through video conference. Judicial magistrate first class Lakhbir Singh had directed Kangana to appear before the court in person on October 27.