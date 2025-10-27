Meghalaya statistician in Stanford’s top 2% scientists list for 5th year in a row

GUWAHATI: With barely three months left for his retirement, a statistics teacher at St Anthony’s College in Meghalaya’s Shillong, Sanku Dey, is topping off his career by securing a place on Stanford University’s list of the top 2% of scientists in the world for the fifth year in a row.

Of the 1.17 crore researchers evaluated globally, only an estimated 2.34 lakh made it to the list, which included 23,549 statisticians. He has been ranked at 54,006 on the list, finding the 267th spot among statisticians. The certificate mentions mathematics and statistics as his main field. Notably, he is the first one from the Northeast to achieve this feat.

In 2021, his global ranking among the 2% of scientists was 1,04,260. It went up to 1,07,863 in 2022. He improved in 2023 with a rank of 51,491 but then slipped to 57,410 in 2024.