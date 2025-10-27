MP minister’s ‘be careful’ advice to women cricketers sparks social media fury

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has stirred fresh controversy with his remarks on the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, suggesting that players should inform local authorities before stepping out due to their popularity in India.

“Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers in India,” Vijayvargiya said, drawing parallels with an incident he claimed to have witnessed in England.

Recalling that episode, the minister said, “A well-known English football player’s clothes were torn off by fans at a hotel in England in my presence. Cricket players are very popular. They should also be careful when they go out to roam.”

His comments, perceived as victim-blaming, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who termed them “shameful” and reflective of a “pathetic mentality” within the government.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray wrote, “As much as embarrassing the incident of @AusWomenCricket members is, the Madhya Pradesh minister calling them out and saying it’s a lesson to be "more careful" makes it even worse.”

He added, “What a shame! Obviously, the government will not act on him, but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in government.

"Is it a crime for a woman, be it from a cricket team or not, to walk on the streets of our cities? Instead of acting strongly on the many such incidents faced by women everyday, the minister saying such nonsense, is a disgrace," he added.