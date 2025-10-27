MP teacher suspended after row over yoga class; accused of teaching namaz under 'guise of Surya Namaskar': Report

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has been suspended following allegations that he made students perform postures resembling namaz. The incident has led to protests by local groups and an inquiry by the district administration, NDTV reported.

According to NDTV, the teacher, identified as Jaboor Tadvi, is posted at the Government Middle School in Deohari village under Shahpur police station limits. The suspension followed complaints from some parents and residents who claimed that Hindu students were being taught postures similar to namaz "under the pretext of yoga and Surya Namaskar."

Following these complaints, the school’s in-charge principal informed the District Education Officer, who sent a team to review the matter. The district administration subsequently suspended the teacher pending investigation. Officials said the decision was taken to maintain order while the facts are verified.

NDTV reported that members of the Hindu Jagran Manch also protested in the village, alleging that religious practices were being mixed with classroom activities.

The teacher has denied any wrongdoing, saying the exercise in question was Shashankasana, a recognised yoga posture that might have been mistaken for a prayer position. He maintained that he was following official instructions to teach yoga in schools.

The administration has assured that the inquiry will examine all aspects of the case. Community representatives have urged that the issue be handled with caution and that conclusions be drawn only after the investigation is complete.