Nagaland University Study sounds environmental alert for Loktak Lake

GUWAHATI: A study conducted by Nagaland University has sounded an environmental alert for the Loktak Lake, one of India’s iconic freshwater ecosystems and a designated Ramsar Site in Manipur.

Researchers found that changes in land use — particularly agriculture, settlements, and shifting cultivation — are directly deteriorating the water quality of rivers feeding into the lake, threatening its biodiversity and livelihoods of locals.

Loktak Lake is home to 132 plant species and 428 animal species, and supports hydropower, fisheries, transport, and tourism. However, in recent decades, the lake has been listed under the Montreux Record — a global warning list for wetlands undergoing serious ecological damage.

Reduced fish populations, rising pollution levels and increased sedimentation have now become growing concerns. A Ramsar Site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. These sites are recognised for their ecological significance, such as supporting biodiversity or providing critical habitat for waterfowl.