One arrested for abusing transgender group in Indore

INDORE: The Indore police have arrested a person for allegedly torturing members of a transgender group here and forcing them to consume phenyl, an official said on Monday.

A dispute between two factions of transgender persons in the city had taken a serious turn on the night of October 15 when 24 members of one group allegedly consumed phenyl at their Nandlalpura Dera (camp) in an attempt to commit suicide, the police official said.

They were rushed to the hospital in time and were saved.

Members of the Nandlalpura Dera later alleged that they attempted suicide due to harassment by rival group leader Sapna Haji and her associates.

The two groups have been at loggerheads over money transactions and dominance.