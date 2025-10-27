Operation Sindoor success makes festivals vibrant: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Chhath festival, being widely observed across Bihar and other states, as reflecting India’s cultural and social unity, with devotees from all castes performing rituals together.
In his monthly radio programme, ‘Maan Ki Baat’, Modi extended greetings on Chhath puja and said festivals have become more vibrant this year due to success of Operation Sindoor and steps taken to eradicate the Maoist menace.
“The Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats,” the PM said. “This sight is the most beautiful example of India’s social unity. No matter where you are, within the country or in any corner of the world, if you get the opportunity, do participate in the Chhath festival,” he said.
The PM said the achievements of the country have made the festive season more vibrant. “Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed,” he said. “People want the complete eradication of Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children,” he added.
The PM expressed happiness that security forces have increased the number of indigenous breeds of dogs in their contingents after he had previously suggested this in the same broadcast. He praised Gujarat’s mangrove revolution, which has led to the return of dolphins. “This mangrove plantation, which began five years ago in Dholera near Ahmedabad, has now spread across 3,500 hectares,” he said.
Modi spoke about the unifying patriotic essence of Vande Mataram. “The Vande Mataram ignites boundless emotion and pride in every India’s heart,” he said, expressing gratitude to its creator Bamkimchandra Chattopadhyay. The PM noted that the country will mark 150 years of Vande Mataram on November 7, adding that it was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.
He spoke about the growing global demand for Indian coffee and lauded the “unparalleled services” of Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of the nation. “Sardar Patel has been one of the greatest personalities of the nation in modern times. His great personality contained many qualities. I request you all to join Run for Unity to be held on October 31.”
Modi said, “On social media, we can see many reels featuring young people speaking in Sanskrit and about Sanskrit. Many even teach Sanskrit through their social media channels.” He paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda.