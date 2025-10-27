Operation Sindoor success makes festivals vibrant: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Chhath festival, being widely observed across Bihar and other states, as reflecting India’s cultural and social unity, with devotees from all castes performing rituals together.

In his monthly radio programme, ‘Maan Ki Baat’, Modi extended greetings on Chhath puja and said festivals have become more vibrant this year due to success of Operation Sindoor and steps taken to eradicate the Maoist menace.

“The Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats,” the PM said. “This sight is the most beautiful example of India’s social unity. No matter where you are, within the country or in any corner of the world, if you get the opportunity, do participate in the Chhath festival,” he said.

The PM said the achievements of the country have made the festive season more vibrant. “Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed,” he said. “People want the complete eradication of Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children,” he added.