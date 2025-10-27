Punjab: 122 stubble burning cases recorded on October 26; highest single day spike this season

CHANDIGARH: Punjab recorded 122 new cases of stubble burning, marking the highest single-day spike this year. This takes the total count this season to 743.

This is the first time in 2025 that the state recorded farm fire incidents in three digits.

Approximately 58 per cent of the total 31.7 lakh hectares of paddy have been harvested across the state till now. In the coming days, crop residue might increase as farmers harvesting the crop after November 2 will have a limited window to sow wheat.

As per the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts contributed the bulk of cases, as many farmers continued to disregard the state government's appeal to stop crop residue burning.

Of the 122 crop residue incidents, nearly 70 were reported from the south Malwa region. The highest farm fire incidents were reported from Tarn Taran at 224, followed by Amritsar 154, Ferozepur 80, Sangrur 47, Patiala 39, Gurdaspur 38, Kapurthala 29, Mansa, Moga and Ludhiana 8 respectively, Barnala 6, Maelrkotla 4, Hoshiarpur 3 and SBS Nagar 2.

Meanwhile, Pathankot and Rupnagar districts have not reported any stubble-burning incidents so far.

The state has seen a sharp jump in stubble-burning cases in the past week, from 353 cases recorded till October 20 to 390, the data showed.

This comes even as data from the Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) showed the estimated contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s pollution touched a season-high of 3.71 per cent on Sunday.

Farm fires can contribute up to 35 per cent of Delhi’s total PM 2.5 levels when stubble burning touches its peak, usually in the first week of November.