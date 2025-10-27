Rajasthan to introduce common uniform across government, private schools, academic session to begin from April 1

In a major reform move, the Rajasthan Education Department has decided to introduce a common uniform for students across government and private schools in the state. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the initiative aims to promote equality and discipline among students, adding that ties will be excluded to make the attire more practical and comfortable.

Uniforms and ID cards will also be made mandatory for teachers, he said, while announcing the decision at an event held at Kota University. “Children often face discomfort wearing ties in the heat. Hence, the new uniform will be simple, practical, and comfortable,” Dilawar said, adding that ID cards will be compulsory for all students to ensure proper identification and safety on school premises.

The minister also announced that Rajasthan’s academic session will begin on April 1 instead of July 1 from the next academic year. The move is aimed at ensuring the timely distribution of textbooks and giving students adequate study time during the summer holidays. “Earlier delays in textbook distribution caused inconvenience for students. The new schedule will help streamline the entire academic process,” he said.

In another directive, Dilawar said offices under the Panchayati Raj, Education, and Sanskrit departments will start each working day with the National Anthem and conclude with the National Song. Attendance will be recorded only for employees present during both, he added. “This step is not just a formality but a way to instill national pride and discipline in daily administration,” the minister said.

The department is also introducing a digital attendance monitoring system for parents through the Shala Darpan portal, which will send instant notifications to parents if their child is absent. “Preparations for implementing this system are complete. It will enhance transparency, safety, and accountability in schools,” Dilawar said.