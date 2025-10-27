RJD leader misleading Muslims for votes: NDA

PATNA: The NDA sharply reacted to Opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s recent announcement to double panchayat representatives’ honorarium, provide pension with security cover of Rs 50 lakh and repeal Waqf (Amendment) Act if INDIA bloc was voted to power.
Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai said that state has no role to play in repeal of any Act passed by the parliament. “Tejashwi is trying to mislead people by making such declaration. Obviously, it is aimed at appeasing Muslim voters ahead of election,” he said.
National spokesperson of BJP’s OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand also criticised Tejashwi over his poll promises and announcement to repeal Waqf Amendment Act. “RJD does not believe in the Constitution and parliament. There is nothing like Triple Talaq or Waqf even in Islamic countries. The party is misleading the Muslim community.”
JD(U) principal spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “When the Bill has been passed by parliament and Supreme Court has considered it, who has the right to make any altercation in the Act. RJD chief Lalu Prasad should answer why he ruined Anjum Islamia Hall.”
Neeraj said that it was during Nitish Kumar’s regime that the Anjum Islamia Hall has been transformed into a palace. “Making poll promises will serve not purpose as people are well aware of their character,” the JD(U) spokesperson told the media.
Earlier, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “For 15 years, Lalu Ji and Rabri Devi Ji did nothing for the people of Bihar, especially for Muslims. RJD has only used Muslims as support base (read vote bank). If they have done anything significant during their governance, they should put them in the public domain.”
Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi hit out at Tejashwi and said that people of Bihar are politically awakened and will not fall for this ‘trap’.
“This man cannot do anything and has only been misleading people forever. During the Lok Sabha polls, they said the Constitution was in danger, and this tactic worked to some extent, which is why the NDA won fewer seats. They are again forming such a narrative,” Manjhi added.
