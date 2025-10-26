JD(U) expels 16 rebels, including sitting MLA, two former MLAs, ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) initiated disciplinary action against its 16 rebel leaders ahead of state assembly elections.

A sitting MLA and two former MLAs are among the leaders who have been expelled from the party. Most of the leaders are contesting the election against candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which JD(U) is a part of.

The suspended leaders have been accused of being involved in anti-party activities and violating the party’s ideology. Prominent among those who have been expelled are Gopalpur MLA Narendra Niraj alias Gopal Mandal, former MLC Sanjeev Shyam Singh and former minister Hemraj Singh.

Gopal Mandal staged a dharna outside the chief minister’s residence in Patna after he learned that the party was planning to drop him from the seat. He became more vocal after JD(U) fielded Bulo Mandal, a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader from Gopalpur.

Later, Gopal Mandal filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the same seat. After filing his nomination, Gopal appealed to the electorate to vote for him as he was a true follower of JD(U) ideology. Gopal Mandal also expressed his faith in Nitish Kumar’s leadership. However, it did not cut ice.