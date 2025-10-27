Second racially motivated attack on Indian-origin women in UK's West Midlands in two months; suspect held

CHANDIGARH: A 32-year-old man, who allegedly racially assaulted and raped a Punjabi woman has been arrested by the West Midland Police in UK, on Monday.

The attacker, described as a white man in his 30s with short hair and dark clothing, allegedly raped a Punjabi woman, raising concerns as it follows a similar racially aggravated assault on a British Sikh woman in nearby Oldbury and a rape in Hurst Green Park in Halesowen on 16 October.

We have arrested a man on suspicion of rape before 7 am today in the Perry Barr area. He will now be questioned," West Midland Police stated.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby of Walsall Police said authorities are supporting the investigation, engaging with the community, and increasing police presence to address concerns following the attack.

Det Supt Ronan Tyrer, from our Public Protection Unit, said,`` This is a significant development in our investigation, and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information following our appeal last night.’’

“Our investigation will continue today, and as always, our priority remains the woman who was the victim of this attack. She was updated this morning and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers,” he said.