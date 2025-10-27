Second racially motivated attack on Indian-origin women in UK's West Midlands in two months; suspect held
CHANDIGARH: A 32-year-old man, who allegedly racially assaulted and raped a Punjabi woman has been arrested by the West Midland Police in UK, on Monday.
The attacker, described as a white man in his 30s with short hair and dark clothing, allegedly raped a Punjabi woman, raising concerns as it follows a similar racially aggravated assault on a British Sikh woman in nearby Oldbury and a rape in Hurst Green Park in Halesowen on 16 October.
We have arrested a man on suspicion of rape before 7 am today in the Perry Barr area. He will now be questioned," West Midland Police stated.
Ch Supt Phil Dolby of Walsall Police said authorities are supporting the investigation, engaging with the community, and increasing police presence to address concerns following the attack.
Det Supt Ronan Tyrer, from our Public Protection Unit, said,`` This is a significant development in our investigation, and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information following our appeal last night.’’
“Our investigation will continue today, and as always, our priority remains the woman who was the victim of this attack. She was updated this morning and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers,” he said.
Local sources, including the Sikh Federation UK, confirmed that the Walsall rape victim is Punjabi and stated that the attacker broke into her home. The organization noted that West Midlands Police have now faced two racially aggravated rapes of young women in their 20s within the past two months and emphasized the urgent need to apprehend the perpetrators.
In the previous case in Oldbury, the police had arrested several suspects in connection with the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman but later released them on bail.
The incident has drawn condemnation from political leaders. Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, wrote on X that the attacks highlight how racism and misogyny intersect, fueled by rising fascism and hate, and stressed the need to stand united against such threats to build a society based on equality, justice, and solidarity.
Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, expressed deep shock over the Walsall attack, noting it follows similar incidents in Oldbury and Halesowen. She described the repeated pattern of racially motivated violence against women in the region as “deeply disturbing.”