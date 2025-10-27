Security forces foil drone-based heroin smuggling attempt along India-Pakistan border

JAMMU: Security forces on Monday foiled a major narcotics smuggling attempt from across the International Border here, recovering two bags dropped by a Pakistani drone containing over 5 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.

The narcotics were recovered near Border Outpost Jatinder in the R S Pura sector during a joint search operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police.

The operation was launched at around 6 a.m. after a Pakistani drone was spotted hovering over the Indian side, the officials added.

A BSF spokesperson said that, acting on precise intelligence, troops successfully foiled yet another attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics into Indian territory.

“During a search operation launched in the morning hours of 27 October near village Bidipur, alert BSF personnel recovered two yellow-coloured packets (each containing smaller packets inside) weighing approximately 5.3 kg.

“The suspected contraband was found in farmland near village Bidipur and is believed to have been dropped by a drone from across the border. A thorough search of the area is ongoing,” the spokesperson said, adding that police have been called in to take further necessary action.

A police official confirmed that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law and that further investigation is underway.