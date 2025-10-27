Uttarakhand police recovers over Rs 10 crore worth of stolen, lost mobiles through CEIR portal

DEHRADUN: In a significant stride against electronic theft, the Uttarakhand Police have achieved remarkable success in tracing and recovering thousands of stolen and lost mobile handsets by effectively leveraging modern technology.

Since January 2025, state police forces have successfully recovered a staggering 5,365 mobile phones, valued at an estimated over Rs 10 crore, utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

In today's hyper-connected society, losing a mobile phone often feels akin to losing a close relative, given its integration into daily life.

This achievement by the Uttarakhand Police marks a crucial step in curbing mobile theft and enhancing public confidence.

"A mobile phone is no longer a luxury; it is an essential lifeline," stated a source from the Police Headquarters.

"This recovery effort directly addresses a major source of public distress," sources added.

The success hinges on the CEIR portal, a centralised system that allows law enforcement to track lost or stolen devices based on their unique IMEI numbers.

According to a press release issued by the Police Headquarters, coordinated efforts across various districts of the State led to these impressive results.

The district of Udhamsingh Nagar emerged as the top performer in the Kumaon division, successfully tracing and recovering the highest number of handsets—a total of 1,612 devices.

Speaking to this newspaper, spokesperson of police headquarters, Mukesh Chand, said, "This exemplary performance has earned Udhamsingh Nagar special recognition. The police team from the district will present their successful model at the upcoming conference of Northern States, scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh this November, under the auspices of the Department of Telecommunications."