Uttarakhand welcomes 23 crore tourists, pilgrims in three years

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has marked a significant achievement in the last three years, welcoming over 23 crore tourists and pilgrims. This surge in visitor numbers has directly supported the livelihoods of numerous stakeholders, including operators of homestays, hotels, eateries (dhabas), women's self-help groups, and transport businesses throughout the region.

According to Yogendra Gangwar, Joint Director of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, the tourism sector is becoming increasingly diversified. He noted that visitors are no longer confined to major cities or select hill stations but are now exploring remote and smaller tourist destinations.

Furthermore, adventure tourism—including rafting, trekking, bungee jumping, and mountaineering—is attracting both domestic and international participation, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach millions of locals directly.

A government spokesperson highlighted the direct impact on local entrepreneurs. "Over 6,000 homestay operators are currently direct beneficiaries of this increased activity, alongside hotel, restaurant, and transport providers," the spokesperson stated.