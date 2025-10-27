Uttarakhand welcomes 23 crore tourists, pilgrims in three years

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has marked a significant achievement in the last three years, welcoming over 23 crore tourists and pilgrims. This surge in visitor numbers has directly supported the livelihoods of numerous stakeholders, including operators of homestays, hotels, eateries (dhabas), women's self-help groups, and transport businesses throughout the region.
According to Yogendra Gangwar, Joint Director of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, the tourism sector is becoming increasingly diversified. He noted that visitors are no longer confined to major cities or select hill stations but are now exploring remote and smaller tourist destinations.
Furthermore, adventure tourism—including rafting, trekking, bungee jumping, and mountaineering—is attracting both domestic and international participation, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach millions of locals directly.
A government spokesperson highlighted the direct impact on local entrepreneurs. "Over 6,000 homestay operators are currently direct beneficiaries of this increased activity, alongside hotel, restaurant, and transport providers," the spokesperson stated.
The growth extends significantly to religious tourism as well. A government spokesperson told this daily that pilgrimage tourism has also seen a substantial rise.
"This year alone, the number of pilgrims undertaking the Chardham Yatra has already surpassed 50 lakh," they confirmed. On the Kedarnath and Yamunotri foot trails, over 4,300 horse and mule operators provided essential services this season alone.
The state government is now actively promoting winter tourism to ensure year-round economic activity. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit for the Adi Kailash Yatra has rapidly accelerated tourism and pilgrimage growth in the border region of Pithoragarh.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the foundational role of these sectors in the state’s fiscal health. He stated that tourism and pilgrimage form the economic backbone of Uttarakhand and that the government is committed to sustaining these activities year-round.
CM Dhami further noted that PM Modi's visits have significantly bolstered the state's tourism sector by directly benefiting local communities.