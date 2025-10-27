Waqf Act to be repealed if INDIA bloc wins: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: RJD leader and Opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that if INDIA bloc comes to power, Waqf (Amendment) Act would be repealed.

Addressing rallies in Muslim-dominated Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Seemanchal, he said, “If we are voted to power, Waqf Bill will be thrown into dustbin.” He reminded that his father Lalu Prasad never compromised with communal forces and accused CM Nitish Kumar of compromising with these forces. “Nitish Kumar is sitting in the lap of RSS and BJP, who spread communal hatred in the state and country,” he alleged, adding that BJP actually stands for ‘Bharat Jalao Party’.

He said those who abuse minority community and claim that they don’t need their votes, were asking him whether there will be a Muslim deputy CM or in his cabinet, if NIDIA bloc forms government.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April this year. The NDA described the Act as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The Opposition described the Act was an interference in the rights of the people.

On Saturday, RJD MLC Mohammad Quari Sohaib raked up a row by claiming that if Tejashwi would become CM, all Bills passed by Parliament and Bihar assembly, including Waqf Act would be torn apart.