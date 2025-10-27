Waqf Act to be repealed if INDIA bloc wins: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: RJD leader and Opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that if INDIA bloc comes to power, Waqf (Amendment) Act would be repealed.
Addressing rallies in Muslim-dominated Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Seemanchal, he said, “If we are voted to power, Waqf Bill will be thrown into dustbin.” He reminded that his father Lalu Prasad never compromised with communal forces and accused CM Nitish Kumar of compromising with these forces. “Nitish Kumar is sitting in the lap of RSS and BJP, who spread communal hatred in the state and country,” he alleged, adding that BJP actually stands for ‘Bharat Jalao Party’.
He said those who abuse minority community and claim that they don’t need their votes, were asking him whether there will be a Muslim deputy CM or in his cabinet, if NIDIA bloc forms government.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April this year. The NDA described the Act as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The Opposition described the Act was an interference in the rights of the people.
On Saturday, RJD MLC Mohammad Quari Sohaib raked up a row by claiming that if Tejashwi would become CM, all Bills passed by Parliament and Bihar assembly, including Waqf Act would be torn apart.
Tejashwi said Bihar people have got tired of Nitish government, which is in power for last 20 years. “CM is not in his senses, which is obvious from his activities on public stages. Corruption is at its peak and law and order machinery has collapsed,” he added.
He alleged that the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar did nothing done for the welfare of Seemanchal region. He promised to set up the Seemanchal Development Authority for the overall development of the region, which shares its border with Nepal,” he said.
Tejashwi alleged that what he promised to people the same was being implemented by the NDA government. “They can copy my poll assurances but no our idea,” he asserted.
Earlier, Tejashwi promised to double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s Panchayati Raj system, if the INDIA bloc was voted to power.
‘Will ensure pension to panchayati raj representatives’
Tejashwi has vowed to double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system, if INDIA wins. “Representatives of panchayats and gram kachahari (village courts) will receive a pension. They would also enjoy a `50-lakh insurance coverage. We will also hike the margin of those working as part of the public distribution network.