Australian paraglider who crashed near Seven Sisters Peak in Manali rescued after 20 hours

CHANDIGARH: A 51-year-old Australian paraglider, Andy, who crashed yesterday evening near the Seven Sisters Peak located at an altitude of 13,500 feet in the Manali subdivision of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, has been rescued after 20 hours.

Sources said that the paraglider Andy, hailing from Australia, is believed to have crashed due to air pressure and adverse weather conditions.

A paraglider pilot flying with him witnessed the accident and informed the rescue team, requesting assistance. Ramesh Kumar Jogi, in charge of the rescue team of the Manali Adventure Tour Association, said that Andy, who was lying on a dangerous and narrow ledge on a high mountain, was finally rescued with the help of a chopper. He is now being treated at the hospital and is out of danger.

Both the pilots had come from Bir Billing in Kangra district to Manali and were flying back to Bir Billing when the crash took place.