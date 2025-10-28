'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': INDIA bloc releases poll manifesto, promises to 'get state back on track'

The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has released its election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.'

The manifesto highlighted employment, a central theme of the opposition alliance's election campaign in the state and has also mentioned the Old Pension Scheme.

Launching the manifesto, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "...Not only do we have to form the government in Bihar, we also have to make a new Bihar...The Mahagathbandhan alliance has released the Sankalp Patra for Bihar..."

The first point of the manifesto reaffirmed Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing a government job to one member of every family in the state. Tejashwi said the scheme will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months of the INDIA bloc government formation.

It also announced that Jeevika Didis would be granted permanent status as government employees and that all contractual and outsourced workers would be regularised.

The manifesto also promised IT parks, SEZs, dairy, agro-based industries, education city and 5 new expressways in the state.

Congress leader Pawan Khera noted that the Opposition alliance was the first to declare its chief ministerial candidate and has now launched its election manifesto.

"The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates. It also released its manifesto first...This shows who is serious about Bihar... We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar...We have to get Bihar back on track...Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'," he said.