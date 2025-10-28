Bihar: MLA among six BJP leaders expelled

PATNA: The BJP on Monday initiated disciplinary action against six leaders, including a sitting MLA, for indulging in anti-party activities, according to a statement issued by Bihar unit of the BJP late on Sunday.

Pawan Yadav, the outgoing MLA from Kahalgaon, and five others have been suspended with immediate effect after the allegations of working against the party’s principles were found true. Yadav, however, called it an arbitrary decision.

Besides MLA Yadav, Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary have been suspended. “All the suspended leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the NDA and against the ideology of the party,” a senior BJP leader said.