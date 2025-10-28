Bihar: MLA among six BJP leaders expelled

PATNA: The BJP on Monday initiated disciplinary action against six leaders, including a sitting MLA, for indulging in anti-party activities, according to a statement issued by Bihar unit of the BJP late on Sunday.
Pawan Yadav, the outgoing MLA from Kahalgaon, and five others have been suspended with immediate effect after the allegations of working against the party’s principles were found true. Yadav, however, called it an arbitrary decision.
Besides MLA Yadav, Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary have been suspended. “All the suspended leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the NDA and against the ideology of the party,” a senior BJP leader said.
The sitting MLA Yadav is contesting assembly election from Kahalgaon assembly seat as an Independent after denied of ticket by the BJP. Sources said that all the leaders have been expelled from the party for a period of six years. The action against these leaders is viewed as damage control exercise by Bihar unit of BJP to keep the alliance intact.
BJP and JD(U), two major allies of NDA, are contesting 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) has fielded 29 candidates.
Two other NDA partners—HAM and RLM—are contesting six seats each. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases—November 6 and 11.