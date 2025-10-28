Bishnoi Gang member Jagga held in US; deportation process underway

CHANDIGARH: Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with close links to the Rohit Godara gang, has been detained in the United States (US) by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near the Canada–US border. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police played a key role in his apprehension.
Sources said that Jagga, who hails from Dhurkot in Punjab, had been absconding for a long time, and AGTF teams were actively searching for him. About a dozen cases are registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.
Sources further claimed that Jagga had been operating from Dubai and the US, managing financial and logistical support for the Bishnoi–Godara network. The AGTF team had been tracking his activities through sustained surveillance and technical inputs.
It is learnt that, based on intelligence inputs, US Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Jagga. He is currently in US custody, and legal proceedings for his deportation are in progress. Once repatriated, Jagga and his associates will face further investigation and strict legal action for organized criminal activity.
In March 2017, Jagga was arrested and jailed along with Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing and death threats against Dr. Sunil Chandak in the Pratap Nagar police station area of Jodhpur. He was also found involved in the murder of Vasudev Asrani in the Sardarpura police station area of Jodhpur in September 2017. After securing bail, he fled to Dubai about three years ago and later illegally travelled to the United States.
Earlier, Amit Sharma alias Jack Pandit, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi–Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, was also detained in the US following an international operation coordinated by the AGTF and the CBI’s Interpol branch.