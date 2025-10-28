Bishnoi Gang member Jagga held in US; deportation process underway

CHANDIGARH: Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with close links to the Rohit Godara gang, has been detained in the United States (US) by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near the Canada–US border. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police played a key role in his apprehension.

Sources said that Jagga, who hails from Dhurkot in Punjab, had been absconding for a long time, and AGTF teams were actively searching for him. About a dozen cases are registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Sources further claimed that Jagga had been operating from Dubai and the US, managing financial and logistical support for the Bishnoi–Godara network. The AGTF team had been tracking his activities through sustained surveillance and technical inputs.

It is learnt that, based on intelligence inputs, US Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Jagga. He is currently in US custody, and legal proceedings for his deportation are in progress. Once repatriated, Jagga and his associates will face further investigation and strict legal action for organized criminal activity.