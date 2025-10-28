BJP leader shot dead by two men on bike in MP's Katni, father of one of the accused dies by suicide

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP leader, who was formerly associated with the Bajrang Dal was shot dead by two motorbike-borne men in broad daylight in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

In a related development, after a short while following the broad daylight murder, the father of one of the accused men allegedly died by suicide at his house in the same district.

The incident happened near a nationalised bank’s branch in Kaimor town under Vijayraghavgarh tehsil of Katni district at around 11 am, when the local BJP leader Nilesh Rajak (30) was driving his motorbike to the market.

Suddenly, two masked men riding another motorcycle came from behind and shot Rajak from close range in the chest. The young BJP leader fell on the ground and died.

The entire broad daylight killing was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot.

Subsequent police probe revealed that Rajak, who was close to former MP minister and local BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, had a violent brawl with a local youth, Akram Khan (already facing three cases) in August and both sides had lodged counter FIRs against each other at Kaimor police station.

A detailed probe by multiple teams of the police established that Akram Khan and his aide, Prince Joseph, were involved in the sensational killing.