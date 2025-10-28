BJP MLA accuses Gujarat administration of turning a blind eye to food adulteration in state

AHMEDABAD: BJP MLA Kumar Kanani accused Gujarat's health machinery of turning a blind eye to the “poison in the plate”, referring to the rampant food adulteration across the state.

In a letter to Health Minister Praful Panseriya, Kanani demanded laws and strict enforcement against adulteration mafias, warning that “those who mix poison in food are no less than terrorists.”

In an intra-party rebuke, BJP MLA Kumar Kanani has accused the Gujarat administration of being a “silent spectator” while food adulteration spreads like an epidemic across the state.

Sounding a public health alarm, Kanani, a former health minister, penned a detailed letter to Health Minister Praful Panseriya, who was recently elevated to Cabinet rank, urging him to take strict action against adulteration mafias.

“The system acts as if it is blind to the poison being mixed into people’s food,” Kanani wrote, adding how people who sell poison to millions through food adulteration walk free without any consequences.

In his letter, Kanani wrote how fake ghee, spurious paneer, contaminated spices, and adulterated oils flood Gujarat’s markets, reaching the remotest villages through small dairies and grocery shops.

He alleged that the offenders often walk free after paying a fine of just a few thousand rupees and return to business as usual.