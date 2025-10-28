Cabinet approves Rs 37,952 crore for nutrient-based subsidy rates for Rabi season 2025-26
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers to fix the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for the Rabi season 2025-26 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, which will be effective from October 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The tentative budgetary requirement for the Rabi season 2025-26 will be around Rs 37,952.29 crore, and the amount is going to be about Rs 736 crore higher than the estimated subsidy for the Kharif season of 2025, Vaishnav said while briefing the media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
These P&K fertilisers include Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades. They will be provided to farmers at affordable prices, based on approved rates for Rabi 2025-26 to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers, the government said in an official statement.
The government’s decision on subsidy will ensure availability of fertilisers to farmers at a subsidised, affordable and reasonable price, and it will also rationalise the subsidy on P&K fertilisers, in view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs, it added.
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said that the government is making 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including DAP, available to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers.
“The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010. In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices,” the statement read.
“In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs like Urea, DAP, MOP and Sulphur, the Government has decided to approve the NBS rates for Rabi 2025-26 effective from 1.10.2025 to 31.03.2026 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers including DAP and NPKS grades. The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices,” it added.
The government said, “The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices.”