CBI takes over Uttarakhand paper leak case, names four accused

DEHRADUN: In a significant development following widespread protests by student aspirants, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally registered a case in connection with the paper leak scandal involving examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC). The FIR was filed late on Monday night night.

The registration of the First Information Report (FIR) fulfills the assurance given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to the agitating students. The CBI’s action comes after the state government’s formal recommendation for a central agency probe.

The FIR, lodged under the stringent anti-cheating law at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) branch in Dehradun, names four individuals as accused — Khalid, Suman, Sabia, and Heena. The investigation has been officially assigned to CBI Assistant Superintendent Rajiv Chandola.

The controversy stems from the Graduate Level Recruitment Examination conducted by the UKSSSC on September 21, which was marred by reports of a paper leak originating from a centre in Haridwar, casting a serious shadow over the integrity of the examination process.

Following the leak allegations, students launched a massive sit-in protest near Parade Ground on the night of September 21, demanding a CBI investigation and cancellation of the examination. Despite multiple rounds of talks with the administration, the deadlock persisted for several days.

Before the CBI stepped in, the local police had already registered a case and arrested two individuals. A single-member inquiry commission was also constituted by the state government. However, the students remained steadfast in their demand for an independent central probe and the complete scrapping of the exam.