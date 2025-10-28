Centre pushes big to improve public communication, counter misinformation

NEW DELHI: In a move to combat information warfare and implement a comprehensive 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-society' approach to public awareness, all secretaries of the Central government met last week.

The meeting was to outline strategies to counter such coordinated misinformation campaigns launched by foreign entities targeting India, sources said.

The critical discussion and a few sessions, which took place on October 25 were led by Principal Secretaries to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das -- along with Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

It was aimed to align the communication strategy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform".

During the meeting, Somanathan conveyed that the Prime Minister’s vision “is the guiding principle” in the quest “for a Viksit Bharat”, the source said.

The critical discussion on “Improving Outreach and Communication for Viksit Bharat” was orgainsed at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The deliberation mainly focused on “ways to strengthen public communication, enhance citizen outreach through digital and emerging technologies and promote a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach for impactful messaging”.

In the first part of the meeting, it was emphasised that there is a need for better coordination between the government departments and the ministries for effective communication to counter misinformation campaigns.