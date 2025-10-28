Centre warns OTT platforms over content glorifying gangsters and criminals

NEW DELHI: In a fresh advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has urged publishers of online curated content and Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers to exercise caution while releasing films, web series, and documentaries portraying gangsters and criminals.

Referring to an earlier communication dated October 2021, addressed to self-regulatory bodies and online content publishers, the ministry stated,

“The Ministry would like to reiterate the above advisory and inform publishers of online curated content to take note of the same before the publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals.”

The October 2021 advisory had requested self-regulatory bodies of online content publishers to advise their associated OTT platforms to exercise due caution and discretion regarding content that may affect the sovereignty and integrity of India or threaten, endanger, or jeopardize national security.

It also cautioned against content that could be detrimental to India’s relations with foreign countries or that might incite violence or disturb public order.

The latest advisory comes amid the growing popularity of crime-based web series such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Delhi Crime, The Family Man, Breathe, Dahaad, and Criminal Justice, which depict criminal networks and real-life-inspired storylines.