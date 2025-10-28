Centre warns OTT platforms over content glorifying gangsters and criminals

NEW DELHI: In a fresh advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has urged publishers of online curated content and Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers to exercise caution while releasing films, web series, and documentaries portraying gangsters and criminals.
Referring to an earlier communication dated October 2021, addressed to self-regulatory bodies and online content publishers, the ministry stated,
“The Ministry would like to reiterate the above advisory and inform publishers of online curated content to take note of the same before the publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals.”
The October 2021 advisory had requested self-regulatory bodies of online content publishers to advise their associated OTT platforms to exercise due caution and discretion regarding content that may affect the sovereignty and integrity of India or threaten, endanger, or jeopardize national security.
It also cautioned against content that could be detrimental to India’s relations with foreign countries or that might incite violence or disturb public order.
The latest advisory comes amid the growing popularity of crime-based web series such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Delhi Crime, The Family Man, Breathe, Dahaad, and Criminal Justice, which depict criminal networks and real-life-inspired storylines.
Earlier in May, the ministry had directed OTT service providers and media streaming intermediaries to cease airing films, songs, and podcasts originating from Pakistan with immediate effect. The directive, issued in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam last month, cited concerns related to national security.
Under India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been prescribed for OTT platforms.
Level I: Self-regulation by publishers
Level II: Oversight by self-regulatory bodies
Level III: Government-led oversight mechanism
India currently hosts around 60 OTT platforms and several podcast services, including major international ones such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube Music, which provide streaming media and video-on-demand content over the Internet.