Cyclone Montha: Landfall begins near Kakinada; process to continue for 3–4 hours with winds up to 110 kmph

According to the IMD’s hourly update issued at 5.30 pm, Montha was centered over the westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.8°N and longitude 82.4°E — about 120 km east of Machilipatnam, 110 km south of Kakinada, 220 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 460 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. The system has been moving north-northwestwards at a speed of around 15 kmph during the past six hours.

The weather office said the cyclone will continue to move in the same direction and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, over the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Gale-force winds, torrential rain, and storm surges are likely to damage thatched houses, uproot trees, disrupt power and communication lines, and flatten crops in low-lying coastal areas.

Authorities have intensified evacuation efforts in vulnerable mandals along the Andhra coast. Disaster response teams from the NDRF and SDRF are on the ground in East and West Godavari, Kakinada, and Krishna districts, coordinating rescue and relief operations.

“Severe cyclonic storms carry immense destructive power. But with timely action, we can protect what matters most,” the IMD advisory noted, urging residents to stay alert, follow evacuation advisories, and avoid coastal zones until the storm passes.

The IMD reiterated that preparedness and vigilance are crucial as Montha continues its landfall process and moves inland overnight