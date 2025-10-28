Delhi Dialogues | ‘Initial learning in mother tongue very important’

A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has earned deep admiration with his passion for education and public policy. An alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Stony Brook University, and the National Defence College, Kumar brings expertise in education, health, and strategic studies. Excerpts:

S Lalitha: You’re deeply passionate about girls’ education. Since taking charge, what key steps have you taken to bring girls from remote areas into the education system?

Things have definitely improved over the years. Education of girls may have been an issue in the 90s or the beginning of the century. But today’s data indicate that they are equally represented in schools. If I look at the gender parity index across all levels, for a foundational, for preparatory, middle and the secondary, the gross gender parity index is more than one. As you climb up, it gets a little better. Lately, a worrying factor is the boys’ dropout rate in secondary school education is higher than that of the girls. It indicates that the girls have finally arrived.

Currently, the problem is that if 100 children take admission in Class one, by the time they reach Class 12, only 58 remains. Forty-two children drop out on the way which includes the girls as well. As I earlier said, boys drop out a little more. Bringing girls in our educational system is not a challenge. The challenge is actually in some of these schools where you have to pay a bit.