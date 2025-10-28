Four Gujaratis rescued after being abducted in Iran, officials suspect human trafficking

AHMEDABAD: Four Gujaratis who were abducted in Iran while attempting to illegally enter Australia have returned home safely after intense diplomatic and police efforts.

As the four arrived in Ahmedabad aboard an Air India flight, relief swept through Bapupura and Badpura villages of Gandhinagar district.

Two of the rescued victims, Anil Chaudhary and Nikhil Chaudhary, were immediately whisked away to the Gandhinagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) in a convoy. The other two Ajaykumar Kantibhai Chaudhary and his wife Priyaben were rushed to a hospital due to their fragile health.

Investigators immediately started to piece together the events leading up to the abduction. The four individuals had been lured by an agent promising migration to Australia. They flew through Delhi, Bangkok, and Dubai, before landing in Tehran, where they were taken by extortionists.

Mansa MLA Patel claimed that the victims were “beaten, stripped, and tortured” after being kidnapped in Iran. “The agent took them through three countries under false promises of reaching Australia,” Patel said.

A man identifying himself as Baba Khan from Tehran later contacted their families, sending disturbing videos of the four victims and demanding a ransom of Rs two crore.

The victims were shown lying face-down, naked, with their hands and faces tied, their backs marked with red bruises.

Panic-stricken families turned to village leaders and MLA J S Patel, who escalated the matter directly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

Patel confirmed that the top leadership’s swift intervention and coordination with international authorities led to the hostages’ release.

“It was a diplomatic and administrative marathon,” Patel said. “They have been brought home safely alive and that’s what matters most today.”

When the victims returned, investigators began questioning about their travel documents, the identity of the agent, and the exact route used.

Police sources said none of them held valid visas for Iran, and a detailed probe is underway to uncover the human trafficking network operating between Gujarat and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Bapupura Sarpanch Prakashbhai Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the government and security agencies. “It’s a moment of joy for our village. Our boys have come back alive. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and state officials who worked overnight for their rescue,” he said.