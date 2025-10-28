HAL, Russia sign MoU for production of passenger aircraft in India

NEW DELHI: Adding another important chapter to the bilateral ties, India and Russia have decided to produce a passenger aircraft in India.

The HAL on Tuesday informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Moscow, Russia, on October 27, 2025, between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) for the production of civil commuter aircraft Superjet (SJ)-100.

The HAL said the step marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry: “The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft will also be the first instance wherein a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India.”

The last such project was HAL’s production of AVRO HS-748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988.

SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft. As of date, more than 200 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators.

SJ-100 will be the game changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN Scheme in India. Under this arrangement, HAL will have the right to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers.