In a first, Palamu reserve to relocate bison from Madhya Pradesh to boost prey base for tigers

RANCHI: To strengthen the prey base for the rising tiger population in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), authorities plan to relocate bison and sambar from Madhya Pradesh. PTR officials said they have requested at least 50 bison and 200 sambar from the central Indian state.

The latest bison survey in PTR recorded 68 animals in the reserve, including 33 females, 25 males and 10 calves aged between 1.5 and 4 years. Most are concentrated in the Chhipadohar and Betla regions.

Officials said the current population of bison and sambar does not provide sufficient prey for the growing number of tigers, prompting the relocation request from Madhya Pradesh, where these species are more abundant.

“Officials in Madhya Pradesh have agreed to our demand, but they want approval from the central government. Therefore, we have sought permission from the Government of India to bring bison and sambhar from Madhya Pradesh,” said PTR Director SR Natesh.

He said preparations are underway to bring 50 female bison, as recommended in the survey report. As soon as approval is received, the bison and sambar will be shifted to PTR, he added.

Natesh said the exercise aims to ensure an adequate prey base for the increasing number of tigers in the reserve. According to PTR officials, there are direct and indirect sightings of seven tigers in the area.

In 1974, the bison population in the reserve was estimated at around 1,500, Natesh said. “A survey of the declining bison population in the reserve area was conducted, following which a recovery plan and ecological report were prepared,” he added.

The survey found a decline in bison numbers across the 226 sq km area, raising concerns for their conservation.

PTR Deputy Director (South Division) Ashish Kumar said translocation is necessary as fertility has decreased due to inbreeding. Once new bison are brought in and interbreeding begins, their gene pool will diversify, which he said is essential for maintaining a healthy population, he said.

“Besides that, most of the bison are located in Batla Range, which needs to be spread across the PTR to make pray base available for the tigers as they have a habit of roaming around everywhere,” Ashish added.

He said a concentrated population is also at greater risk if disease or other disruptions strike.

Ashish said the newly arrived bison will be moved into the core area of the reserve. He added that this is the first time bison will be relocated to PTR from another state, as they are among the tigers’ preferred prey species.