Indian national charged with stabbing two teens on flight from Chicago to Frankfurt

NEW YORK: A 28-year-old Indian national, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, has been charged with allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork and slapping a co-passenger aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Frankfurt, according to a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The statement said Usiripalli has been charged in the US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Usiripalli was arrested on October 25 and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to USD 250,000.

According to the charging documents, the alleged assault occurred after the meal service on October 25, aboard Lufthansa Flight 431, en route from Chicago to Frankfurt. Usiripalli allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder area with a metal fork and then stabbed another 17-year-old male passenger in the back of the head with the same utensil.

The statement added: “Following the meal service, the first minor was lightly sleeping in a middle seat when he allegedly awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him. Usiripalli allegedly struck the minor in the left clavicle area with a metal fork. He then allegedly lunged toward the second minor, who was seated to the first minor’s right in the center row of the aircraft, and struck him in the back of the head with the fork, causing a laceration.”