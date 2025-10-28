India's agri universities push for eco-tourism to 'unlock rural wealth'

DEHRADUN: The Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) concluded its 14th brainstorming session in Dehradun.
This year's two-day event hosted by Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry (VCSG UUHF) focused on the theme: 'Agri-Eco-Tourism in India: Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward.'
The session, which brought together top agricultural minds from across the nation, was inaugurated by the Chancellor of VCSG UUHF, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd). He stressed that integrating farming with nature and tourism is crucial for sustainable development.
“This is more than an academic discussion; it is a visionary step,” Lt. Gen Singh stated during his address. “Agri-eco-tourism ensures the conservation of our culture while simultaneously providing farmers and local communities with pathways to self-reliance and dignified livelihoods.”
Highlighting the symbiotic relationship between agriculture and the environment, the Chancellor Singh added, “Agriculture is the soul of our rural society, and the environment is its breath. The harmony between the two defines the essence of agri-eco-tourism.”
The significance of the initiative was further underscored by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who addressed the gathering virtually. He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to promoting agri-tourism as a vital new avenue for rural prosperity and youth employment within Uttarakhand.
In addition to the strategic discussions, the event saw the inauguration and foundation stone laying for development projects worth over Rs 2722 lakh across various university campuses.
The inaugural day also recognised grassroots success. Progressive farmers Namrata Kandwal, Madhvendra Rawat, and Chandrashekhar Pandey were felicitated for their significant contributions to promoting agri-tourism practices in the State.
The technical sessions on the second day delved into practical strategies for sustainable growth, indicating that the focus remains firmly on actionable innovation rather than mere deliberation. The collective message from the IAUA is clear: by leveraging the inherent strength of agriculture through tourism, Indian universities can play a pivotal role in transforming rural income generation.