India's agri universities push for eco-tourism to 'unlock rural wealth'

DEHRADUN: The Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) concluded its 14th brainstorming session in Dehradun.

This year's two-day event hosted by Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry (VCSG UUHF) focused on the theme: 'Agri-Eco-Tourism in India: Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward.'

The session, which brought together top agricultural minds from across the nation, was inaugurated by the Chancellor of VCSG UUHF, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd). He stressed that integrating farming with nature and tourism is crucial for sustainable development.

“This is more than an academic discussion; it is a visionary step,” Lt. Gen Singh stated during his address. “Agri-eco-tourism ensures the conservation of our culture while simultaneously providing farmers and local communities with pathways to self-reliance and dignified livelihoods.”

Highlighting the symbiotic relationship between agriculture and the environment, the Chancellor Singh added, “Agriculture is the soul of our rural society, and the environment is its breath. The harmony between the two defines the essence of agri-eco-tourism.”