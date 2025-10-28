IRB jawan shot dead in Jharkhand's Bokaro

BOKARO: An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan was allegedly shot dead by a man over a minor dispute in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Ajay Yadav (25), a resident of Yaduvansh Nagar in Adarsh Colony under the jurisdiction of Chas police station.

According to the police, Yadav was posted in Giridih district and had returned to his hometown in Chas during Chhath Puja holiday.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

"An argument broke out between the jawan and a youth named Balram Tiwari over some issue. The verbal spat soon escalated into a scuffle. Balram initially left the scene.

After some time, he returned with a pistol and fired three rounds at the jawan's stomach," Chas Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Praveen Kumar Singh said.

He said Yadav was rushed to Bokaro General Hospital (BGH), where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SDPO added that an FIR has been lodged and that the police are investigating the case.

They were also conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest the accused and his accomplices.